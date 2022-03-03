Clarksville Police Department responded to a Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Warfield Boulevard at Bellamy Lane Thursday morning

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a crash with injuries at Warfield Boulevard and Bellamy Lane Thursday morning, March 3rd. The crash occurred at around 5:45am and involved two vehicles which included a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville and his status is unknown at this time.

Warfield Boulevard (southbound) was reduced to one lane and access to Warfield Boulevard from Bellamy Lane (Next to Caliber Collision, 419 Warfield Boulevard) was closed off while FACT investigators work the crash scene.



The roadways were back open by 7:52am.



There is no other information available at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.