Clarksville Police Department responded to a Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Warfield Boulevard at Bellamy Lane Thursday morning

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a crash with injuries at Warfield Boulevard and Bellamy Lane Thursday morning, March 3rd. The crash occurred at around 5:45am and involved two vehicles which included a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville and his status is unknown at this time.
The roadways were back open by 7:52am.
There is no other information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.