Clarksville Police Department presents Lifesaving Award to Officers David Hauser, Daniel Smith

Clarksville, TN – On March 18th, 2022 two officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) were recognized for their heroic actions while on duty on January 27th.

CPD Officers David Hauser and Daniel Smith responded to a medical call and due to their quick actions and response, were able to save the life of a 63-year-old male suffering from a massive heart attack.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell presented them with the Lifesaving Award and stated, “These officers make me proud and make the Clarksville Police Department proud, and we are recognizing them today for their professionalism and commitment to serving Clarksville”.

The lifesaving award is presented to an employee whose direct actions saved or extends the life of another person, while not necessarily placing them in any physical jeopardy.

Below is the write up for the Award

On January 27th, 2022, Clarksville Police Officer David Hauser and Officer Daniel Smith responded to a medical call at 1485 Coronado Drive for a 63-year-old male that was not breathing.

When they arrived, the male had no pulse and was not breathing. Officer Hauser began chest compressions while Officer Smith positioned the male for airway control. Officer Smith checked for a pulse throughout the incident.

When Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) arrived four minutes later, they were still not able to locate a pulse. CFR and Montgomery County EMS took over life-saving measures, and he regained a pulse and breathing on his own. CFR Lt. Steven Bryant pulled me aside to mention that Officer Hauser and Smith were very impressive when he arrived on the scene.

EMS Lt. Dustin Haas stated that the male had a massive heart attack and that the actions that Officer Hauser and Smith took before their arrival saved the male’s life. Officer Hauser and Officer Smith should be commended and is an assets to the City of Clarksville and the Clarksville Police Department.