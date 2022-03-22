57.4 F
Austin Peay State University Baseball game against Middle Tennessee postponed due to incoming Weather

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball game postponed. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Tuesday’s Austin Peay State University-Middle Tennessee contest at Raymond C. Hand Park has been postponed due to an inclement weather forecast for the Clarksville area. A date for the rescheduled game has not been announced.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are still available for the 31-game home slate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). The ticket window at Raymond C. Hand Park opens one hour prior to first pitch each day.

Follow The APSU Govs

This weekend’s series against Kent State is available on PeayStats.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.

