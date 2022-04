Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) board a Chinook to be transported to the training area, kicking off Operation Lethal Eagle II, April 22nd, 2022, on Fort Campbell.

Lethal Eagle is a division-wide training exercise designed to produce lethal squads and platoons grounded in fundamentals ready for contingency operations on battlefields.