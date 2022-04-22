74.4 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball fall at SIU Edwardsville, 18-9

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis capture OVC Regular Season Championship in Senior Day sweep of Tennessee State. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball downed by SIU Edwardsville homer barrage in Game 1 defeat. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballEdwardsville, IL – Catcher Jack Alexander and designated hitter John McDonald each hit home runs but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not keep pace with SIU Edwardsville’s eight-home run outing in an 18-9 Ohio Valley Conference loss, Friday night, at the Simmons Baseball Complex.

Austin Peay (15-23, 7-6 OVC) scored the game’s first run after second baseman Gino Avros doubled to start the game and left fielder TJ Foreman singled. First baseman Ty DeLancey drove in the run with a ground out. The Governors would load the bases with a pair of two-out walks but could not get a hit to extend their lead.

SIUE (16-18, 4-6 OVC) rallied in the third, scoring six runs to take the lead. Shortstop Josh Ohl hit a three-run home run to kick off the scoring. After an out, third baseman Connor Kiffer and designated hitter Brady Bunten hit back-to-back home runs with right fielder Brett Pierson adding a RBI single to cap the scoring.
 
After McDonald hit his home run in the fourth inning, SIUE extended its lead with back-to-back home runs by Bunten and first baseman Brennan Orf in the fifth. Center fielder Brett Johnson added a leadoff home run in the sixth. Ohl would hit his second homer of the day – a two-run shot in the seventh – and chipped in a three-run double in the eighth. Bunten also hit his second homer of the day in the eighth.
 
Austin Peay State University would close the deficit to 10-7 courtesy a five-run seventh inning. DeLancey drove in two with a double and then scored as part of Alexander’s three-run home run. However, the Govs would get no closer.
 
DeLancey went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Alexander was 1-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Govs scoring. Foreman was 3-for-4 and Avros was 2-for-5 at the top of the APSU order.
 
Ohl enjoyed a career day, going 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, and eight RBI. Bunten was 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI.
 
SIUE starter Brant Glidewell (3-2) was the beneficiary of the outburst, picking up the win despite allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.
 
Tyler Delong (2-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits over his 4.1-inning start for the Governors and took the loss.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University Governors baseball team and the SIU Edwardsville Cougars will play a Saturday doubleheader at 1:00pm to conclude their three-game OVC series after rescheduling Sunday’s game due to rain forecast for the Edwardsville area.

