Austin Peay State University Baseball fall at SIU Edwardsville, 18-9

Edwardsville, IL – Catcher Jack Alexander and designated hitter John McDonald each hit home runs but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not keep pace with SIU Edwardsville’s eight-home run outing in an 18-9 Ohio Valley Conference loss, Friday night, at the Simmons Baseball Complex.

Austin Peay (15-23, 7-6 OVC) scored the game’s first run after second baseman Gino Avros doubled to start the game and left fielder TJ Foreman singled. First baseman Ty DeLancey drove in the run with a ground out. The Governors would load the bases with a pair of two-out walks but could not get a hit to extend their lead.

SIUE (16-18, 4-6 OVC) rallied in the third, scoring six runs to take the lead. Shortstop Josh Ohl hit a three-run home run to kick off the scoring. After an out, third baseman Connor Kiffer and designated hitter Brady Bunten hit back-to-back home runs with right fielder Brett Pierson adding a RBI single to cap the scoring.



After McDonald hit his home run in the fourth inning, SIUE extended its lead with back-to-back home runs by Bunten and first baseman Brennan Orf in the fifth. Center fielder Brett Johnson added a leadoff home run in the sixth. Ohl would hit his second homer of the day – a two-run shot in the seventh – and chipped in a three-run double in the eighth. Bunten also hit his second homer of the day in the eighth.



Austin Peay State University would close the deficit to 10-7 courtesy a five-run seventh inning. DeLancey drove in two with a double and then scored as part of Alexander’s three-run home run. However, the Govs would get no closer.



DeLancey went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Alexander was 1-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Govs scoring. Foreman was 3-for-4 and Avros was 2-for-5 at the top of the APSU order.



Ohl enjoyed a career day, going 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, and eight RBI. Bunten was 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI.



SIUE starter Brant Glidewell (3-2) was the beneficiary of the outburst, picking up the win despite allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.



Tyler Delong (2-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits over his 4.1-inning start for the Governors and took the loss.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University Governors baseball team and the SIU Edwardsville Cougars will play a Saturday doubleheader at 1:00pm to conclude their three-game OVC series after rescheduling Sunday’s game due to rain forecast for the Edwardsville area.