Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 9th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 9thd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Fluffy is a young male Great Pyrenees. Please be knowledgeable about this breed before adopting. They are LGD ( Livestock Guardian Dogs) and take their jobs seriously. They need strict boundaries and a very strong leader who will keep up with their training.

Fluffy will be a large sized dog ( sometimes upwards of 120 pounds or more) and is up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Dolly is a sweet, young female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained and will be spayed before leaving the shelter. Dolly looks like a Scottish Fold breed ( where the ears are folded and forward facing) but she isn’t. Her ears just look like that from a former ear issue. She is very loving and looking for her forever family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopaws is a female medium sized Domestic Shorthair. She does have FIV and has a special needs diet due to teeth extraction so wet food only. This sweet girl has lost sight in her left eye ( hence her nickname) but it hasn’t slowed her down. Lisa is fully vetted, shots updated, microchipped, litter trained and spayed. She loves attention, is gentle and affectionate. She prefers a quiet home either as an only cat or with a low key buddy.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Grey Skye is an adorable, young, female Tabby. She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, flea/tick prevention, spayed and litter trained. She is energetic, loves people and will make a wonderful companion.

Grey Skye can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is looking for his forever family. He is a young Pit Bull mix. This dynamo bundle of energy needs a strong leader who will continue his training and be able to give structure to this amazing boy. He is fully vetted, shots updated, house trained and neutered.

He loves people but needs to be the only dog in the home and NO cats please. Drako would love an active family; hiking, jogging and swimming will be great outlets for his energy. He will need a fenced yard to be able to run and play.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed and such a fun, active guy. He is fully vetted, shots updated, house trained and neutered. He does well with dog savvy cats along with ducks and chickens. He does enjoy other dogs but his excitable energy level can be a lot for many dogs so he needs to be the only dog, or have a very calm, stable dog companion.

Copper does have stranger anxiety and is not a fan of huge crowds yet so a safe quiet place in the home for him to go when a lot of people are around would be perfect.



He is slowly learning to rehabilitate from his prior life and just needs a family willing to help his rehabilitation journey.



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Freya is a very sweet 8 year old Labrador mix. She is a big girl weighing 65 pounds and is fully vetted, clean bill of health and shots updated. Freya is spayed, microchipped and heartworm negative.



She is house and crate trained and does well with children and loves people. She does ok with other dogs as long as there is no food around so she would be happiest as the only pet in the home.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Stormy is a cute 6 month old male Corgi/Dachshund/possible Pit mix. That is quite the combination but this sweet boy is low to the ground and more aligned with the Corgi/Doxie and will be on the smaller size. He has had the first set of shots, been dewormed and is just the most calm puppy.

He loves everyone! Please remember that puppies are very active and will always need a home with boundaries, constant training as they mature and plenty of activities to help run off that energy!

To meet this adorable guy please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sasha is a sweet “10 years young” male cat with the prettiest coloring. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is pretty independent and minds his own business. He likes chin and ear scratches, but doesn’t like being touched anywhere else. He would do best in a home with adults and other independent cats. He enjoys laying in the sun and is very vocal for attention but otherwise is pretty quiet. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a beautiful, young ( approximately under 2 years old) female White Shepherd/Husky mix with amazing blue eyes. She is fully vetted, shots updated and spayed. Windy is house trained, loves to play and does need to be the only pet in the home.

Windy is in training currently for basic commands and to build her confidence so continuing her training is important. She is loving and very energetic and needs a home/family that will provide her with structure and outlets for her energy. She will make a wonderful hiking or running companion.