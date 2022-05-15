Austin Peay State University business faculty, students present at regional conference

Clarksville, TN – In April, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business faculty and students traveled to Destin, Florida, to attend the Society of Business, Industry, and Economics (SOBIE) academic conference.

The annual event, hosted by the University of Northern Alabama, brought universities together to promote peer-reviewed research and student research at the undergraduate and graduate levels.



Representatives from more than 40 universities across 17 states attended the event. According to the organization’s website, “SOBIE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jim Couch and Dr. Doug Barrett, both from the University of North Alabama with about 30 participants from 5 schools. SOBIE has grown rapidly to become the premier academic conference for small and regional universities, attracting participants from many research universities, businesses, and government agencies.”

Austin Peay State University College of Business faculty who attended included:

Stephanie Bilderback,

Pennye Brown,

Terry Damron,

Victoria McCarthy,

Matt Hampton,

Amye Melton,

Mohammad Movahed,

Dong Nyonna,

Dennis Pearson,

Michael Phillips,

Elizabeth Rankin,

Jennifer Thayer,

Al Tilooby,

John Volker

Austin Peay State University College of Business students who attended included:

Michael Combs,

Madi Etherton,

Keith Groll,

Taylor Kazinski,

Scott Hoag,

Adam Law,

Charles Livingston,

Miranda Lowell,

Ola-Cymone McKissick

D’Andre Radcliffe,

Matthew Rutter,

Ethan Sanders,

Abigail Schilling,

Ashton Weddington,

Rebekah White,

Michael Young.

For information on APSU’s College of Business, visit www.apsu.edu/business.