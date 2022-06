Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a fatality crash involving multiple vehicles on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of Applebee’s Grill.

There are multiple injuries but their status is unknown at this time, however, they are being treated by first responders and EMS.

The southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted. Fatal Accident Crash investigators are en-route to the scene.



CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.



There is no other information available for release at this time.