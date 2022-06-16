Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Salem Community Church on Saturday June 25th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at Salem Community Church located at 2269 Seven Mile Ferry Road in Clarksville Tennessee.

The event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome, we have PLENTY to give out!



One food box per household with a valid photo ID required. Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.



Volunteers needed! If interested in volunteering, please register on our website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer



Thank you!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.