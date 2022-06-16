Dr. David Allen to run for Clarksville Mayor

Clarksville, TN – Dr. David Allen announces his candidacy for mayor of the city of Clarksville.

Born and raised in Clarksville, Dr. Allen’s life is dedicated to serving people and adhering to core principles of justice, fraternity, and equality for all.

Dr. Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving during Operation Desert Storm.

Dr. David Allen is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. He’s married to Wanda A. Allen; together, they have five children—Tatyana, Ladaeja, Daelyn, Caniyah, and Jeremiah (LJ) and a grandson, Robert (RJ).

From 2008 to 2020, Dr. Allen served as the Clarksville City Councilman for Ward 8. During his tenure, he served as Mayor Pro Tem of Clarksville (2018-2020). He targeted policies and initiatives to address the most pressing challenges confronting the city, including housing, public safety, homelessness, workforce development, climate change, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Allen’s vision for Clarksville is built on his experiences growing up in this great city. He is committed to providing opportunities for all Clarksvillians to live and get moving again!



Dr. Allen is a well-rounded leader who has attended some of the best schools in America, including American Baptist College and Slidell Seminary. He attended American Baptist College, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Magna Cum Laude). He also pursued his Master’s in Theology and Doctorate in Theology from Slidell Seminary.



He is listed among the Who’s Who Students In American Universities & Colleges 1999-2000.



Dr. Allen has served as the Senior Pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for over 20 Years.



In 2017, Dr. Allen received The Leaf Chronicle’s Readers Choice Award for Clarksville’s “Favorite Elected Official”



Dr. Allen graduated from Leadership Clarksville in 2015. He is also a graduate of the Citizen’s Police Academy. He has served as an executive board member of the Clarksville Department of Electricity and as a board member of the Community Investment Revolving Fund (an extension of the Downtown District Partnership).

David’s Mission

Infrastructure will be the number one priority of this administration

Construct, build, and strengthen dwellings in strategic locations.

Improve the city’s safety, cleanliness, and health.

Increase economic opportunity via creating employment, increasing wages, and expanding the economic horizon.

“LET’S GET MOVING”

www.votedavidallen.com