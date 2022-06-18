71.4 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update on fatal crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the crash involved a 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound in the left turn lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling in the center northbound lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard and began to proceed through the intersection at Ringgold Road.

The Highlander turned into the path of the Ninja and caused the crash.
 
The Ninja was driven by Mr. Dwayne Marable, 33, from Oak Grove, Kentucky. Life-saving measures were attempted on Mr. Marable, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
 
Next of kin has been notified, and no further information will be released due to pending investigation/prosecution.

