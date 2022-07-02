Nashville Sounds come from behind for 10-8 win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – Jon Singleton demolished a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Sounds ahead in a 10-8 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,279 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.
Nashville erased an early five-run deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs after falling behind 8-3 in the middle of the second inning. David Dahl got the Sounds back in the game after a 2-RBI double, then Mario Feliciano brought home Tyler White with an RBI groundout to make it 8-6 after two frames.
The Sounds drew within a run with Patrick Dorrian’s third-inning solo shot, then tied the game at 8-8 with Brice Turang’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
White, Dahl, Weston Wilson, and Brian Navarreto each had two hits for Nashville, respectively. Turang, White, and Singleton scored a couple of times in the 10-run offensive explosion, while Dahl and Singleton tied with three RBI each.
Marcus Walden had a rough first start for the Sounds. After cruising through the first inning, the right-hander allowed eight runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks in the second inning. This includes a grand slam hit by Pittsburgh’s rehabbing first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo.
The Sounds conclude the six-game series with the Indians tomorrow night at 6:05pm. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-4, 6.59) starts for the Sounds and Indianapolis’ starter is still to be announced.
Post-Game Notes
- Jon Singleton (1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) hit his 11th home run and fifth go-ahead blast of the season. Also, his two walks bring him to 60 on the season, tied for the most in the International League.
- David Dahl (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, K) tallied his 19th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game this year.
- Andy Otero (4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) made his fourth outing of 4.0+ scoreless innings out of the bullpen with the Sounds.
- Peter Strzelecki (W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) has now struck out 38 batters in 22.2 innings in Triple-A this season.
- Patrick Dorrian (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his first home run with the Sounds.
