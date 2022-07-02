Tennessee Highway Patrol announces July 4th Traffic Enforcement Strategy

Nashville, TN – “The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring safety on our roadways this Fourth of July weekend,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

“Troopers will be working diligently to curb distracted driving, enforce speed limits, make sure everyone is buckled up, and stop impaired drivers. I want everyone to have a fun weekend of celebration and to be safe about it,” continued Perry.

“Please do your part by paying attention to the speed limits, ignoring your phone while driving, and making sure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts. The most important step in planning your celebration is designating a sober driver or planning to use a ride-share service. Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive,” Perry stated.



The THP will maximize manpower by partnering with local agencies. State troopers will also conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seat belt checkpoints to help keep citizens safe.



During the 2021 Fourth of July holiday period, eight people were killed in fatal traffic crashes.

Three of the fatalities were alcohol-related.

Four people were killed not wearing a seat belt.

Two motorcyclists also died in fatal traffic crashes, one of the two was wearing a helmet properly.

If you see an impaired or reckless driver, please dial 911 or *THP (*847). A list of scheduled checkpoints for this holiday period is available at July checkpoints. Historical statistical data for the 2021 Fourth of July holiday period is also attached.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.