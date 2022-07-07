Nashville Sounds get 6-2 win over Columbus Clippers to extend Winning Streak to Six

Columbus, OH – David Dahl put the Sounds up early with home runs in each of his first two at-bats as the Nashville Sounds held off the Columbus Clippers for a 6-2 in on Thursday night at Huntington Park.

With two outs in the top of the first, Dahl hit the first pitch high off the scoreboard in right-center field to put the Sounds ahead 1-0. Columbus managed to tie things in the second, but Brice Turang answered with an RBI triple off the outfield wall to score Brian Navarreto. Dahl would club his second homer in the at-bat following Turang, making it a 4-1 game in the third.

Ethan Small earned the win after dealing through the first five frames. The lefty prospect piled up eight strikeouts and allowed just one run on a couple of hits for his third-consecutive win.



The Sounds put on a couple more runs in the seventh, both thanks in part to Pablo Reyes. Reyes brought home Patrick Dorrian with a RBI single. He then got caught in a rundown, allowing Brian Navarreto to scamper home for another score to make it 6-1.



Matt Hardy, Zack Brown, Hobie Harris, and Lucas Erceg combined to shut down the Clippers out of the bullpen. Hardy worked a quiet sixth inning and Brown struck out a couple in a 1-2-3 seventh. Harris yielded a homer in the eighth but escaped any major damage after an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Erceg struck out a couple to close the books on the Sounds’ third win of the series.



Dahl finished with three hits, going 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI. Reyes also had a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.



Right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-4, 3.96) will start for the Sounds in game four of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Peyton Battenfield (5-4, 3.08) is scheduled to pitch for Columbus. Tomorrow’s start time is at 6:05pm central at Huntington Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds extend their season-long winning streak to six games.

Since joining the International League (Triple-A East in 2021), Nashville is 9-0 against Columbus at Huntington Park.

Nashville becomes the first Triple-A team to reach 50 wins this season.

Tonight’s multi-homer game by David Dahl was his fourth career two-homer game and first since July 14th, 2016 with Albuquerque vs. Memphis.

Ethan Small (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) struck out 8+ batters for the third time this season. In his last three starts, the lefty is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA (18.0 IP/5 ER).

