82.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road at I-24...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road at I-24 Overpass

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Early this morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was called to a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 4:44am on Trenton Road at the I-24 overpass.

One vehicle was on its side and both northbound lanes and one southbound lane were blocked. First responders worked to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle and their status is unknown at this time.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find a different route until the scene was cleared. Trendon Road is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Lane closed on Linda Lane for water service line replacement
Next articleClarksville Police Department called to Wreck with Injuries on Rossview Road at Keysburg Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online