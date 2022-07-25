Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Lane closed on Linda Lane for water service line replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 100 feet of the southbound lane on Linda Lane near the intersection of Wagon Trail for water service line replacement.

Alternating traffic lanes will be established to allow motorists to pass.



Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and follow the directions of the flaggers or choose an alternate route when possible.



The water service line replacement is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com