Nashville State Community College Foundation selects Cecily Stone as New Executive Director

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College announced that Cecily Stone has been hired as executive director of the Nashville State Community College Foundation. She started on August 1st, 2022.

As a senior leader at the College, Stone’s responsibilities include donor development, retention, and recognition; cultivate relationships with internal and external constituents to build, sustain and support the College’s mission; sustain college/alumni relations; and coordinate special fundraising events.

The executive director serves on the President’s Cabinet.



“I am confident that Cecily will fit in well with the dynamic, innovative, and supportive culture of the College that continues to focus on serving students instead of students serving the institution,” said Joey Hatch, chair of the Nashville State Foundation, a former longtime construction executive, and a Nashville State alum.



“Creating accessibility, equity, and value within the higher education space is what drives my passion of service to others,” said Stone. “I am beyond excited to pursue my passion with the Nashville State Foundation and as a leader at Nashville State Community College.”



Stone comes to Nashville State with more than 20 years’ experience in the non-profit sector. She served as director of corporate and donor relations at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis for more than 15 years, where she was actively involved in a successful $4.7 million fundraising campaign. She was awarded the President’s Special Recognition Award for her work on this campaign and for advancing the college’s philanthropy culture.



Prior to Southern College of Optometry, she served as the Membership and Development Manager for The Children’s Museum of Memphis.



Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State, said, “I know Cecily has the heart, passion, and drive to be successful in her role and be a leader in helping Nashville State eliminate inequities in educational attainment and increasing economic mobility in the communities we serve.”



Cecily holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Memphis.