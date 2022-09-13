APSU Women’s Golf places Forth at Golfweek FAll Challenge, Erica Scutt comes in First

Pawleys Island, SC – Austin Peay State University women’s golf team’s Erica Scutt shot a 74 in the final round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge to win her first collegiate tournament and put the finishing touches on a three-round score of 204 – the best 54-hole score in program history – at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Tuesday.

Scutt carded a three-over 74 in the final round of the tournament and held on for the wire-to-wire win by beating Campbell’s Tomita Arejola – who shot a final-round 65 – by one stroke. Scutt used a first-round 64 and a second-round 66 to shoot an aggregate score of 204, breaking Taylor Dedmen’s 54-hole record of 208 from the 2019 Spring Break Shootout.



The Alpharetta, Georgia native’s win at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge is the first individual tournament win by a Governor since Dedmen won the Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite, on March 29th. Scutt also becomes just the fourth golfer in program history to win a three-round tournament since digital record-keeping began, joining Dedmen’s win last season, Chelsea Harris at the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, and Amanda Phillips at the 2001 OVC Championship.



Austin Peay State University shot an aggregate score of 857 at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, obliterating the previous 54-hole team record of 872, which was set at the 2019 Spring Break Shootout. The Governors used three of the top six 54-hole scores in program history, along with Scutt’s 204, Kaley Campbell’s score of 215 is the fourth-best mark in program history and Dedmen’s score of 219 is tied for the sixth-best mark in program history.



Austin Peay State University finished in fourth place, just two shots behind third-place Lipscomb and seven shots behind second-place UNC Wilmington. The Governors beat ASUN rival Jacksonville State by 24 strokes. Campbell won the tournament with a score of 834.



Campbell used five birdies to lead the Governors in the final round of the tournament, shooting a one-under 70 to climb three spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 20th at two-over par. Campbell’s final round score of 70 is tied for the 13th best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history.



Shelby Pleasant and Maggie each rounded out the scoring for the APSU Govs in the final round with a pair of four-over 75s. Pleasant finished the season-opening event tied for 45th in the field of 104 with a nine-over 222 while Glass finished tied for 62nd with a 13-over 226.

Next Up for APSU Women’s Golf

Finally, Dedmen carded a six-over 78 to close out the tournament and finished tied for 32nd with an aggregate score of 219.Scutt finished the tournament tied for third with 15 birdies, while Dedmen and Campbell added 12 and 11 birdies, respectively. Pleasant made 39 pars at the par-71, 6,026-yard track, which was tied for the fifth-most in the field.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be back in action again when it hosts the 23rd F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, September 26th-27th, at the Clarksville Country Club. The Governors finished fourth in their home tournament last season and are looking to win the title for the first time since the 2015 season.



