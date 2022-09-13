Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes Twelve at GolfWeek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – Four Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers went under par in the final round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge – led by a five-under 67 from Reece Britt – to shot a third-round 276 and finish the tournament in 11th place with a three-round score of 869, Tuesday, at the True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University’s third-round score was 17 shots better than its second-round score and 24 strokes better than its opening-round total.

The Governors picked up another spot on the leader board on the final day of the tournament, passing Stephen F. Austin and building a seven-shot lead over the 12th-place Lumberjacks. The Govs finished two shots behind ASUN rival Eastern Kentucky and beat Queens by 18 strokes. Jacksonville State won the tournament with a score of 836.



Starting on the tenth hole, Britt opened his round with a birdie but bogeyed No. 16 and made the turn at even par. The sophomore from Maryville, Tennessee eagled the par-five 4th hole and birdied the par-three 7th to move to three-under par for the day. On his final hole of the round, Britt carded another eagle at the par-five 9th hole and finished the round at five-under par.



Britt climbed 21 spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished the season-opening tournament tied for 19th in the field of 75 at three-under par.



Jakob Falk Schollert moved up 12 spots on the leaderboard in the final round of his first tournament as a Governor, shooting a three-under 69 to finish the tournament at even par. Adam Van Raden also used a three-under 69 to pick up 13 spots and finished tied for 38th at two-over for the tournament. Falk Schollert and Van Raden carded four and five birdies, respectively, in the third round at the par-72, 6,921-yard track.



Daniel Love was the fourth to go under par in the final round, shooting a one-under 71 to close out his debut tournament as an APSU Governor. The Middle Tennessee transfer gained 11 spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished tied for 56th with an eight-over 224.



Morgan Robinson made two birdies and shot a five-over 77 on the final day of the season-opening tournament. Robinson finished the event tied for 65th with an aggregate score of 228.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action at the UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 19th-20th, at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team (@GovsMGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.