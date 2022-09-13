72.4 F
101st Airborne Division Participates in the 78 anniversary Market Garden

U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne Division2nd Brigade Combat Team - StrikeVeghel, Netherlands – Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 2nd Brigade Combat Team attend Holy Mass at the Sint Lambertus Church and a Memorial Service which included various orators, poetry, laying of wreaths, National anthems and a minute of silence on September 11th, 2022, at Veghel, Netherlands.

The Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division were ordinary people who stood up to the challenges of their day and with valor, grit, and audacity fought to restore freedom and liberty.

