APSU Women’s Golf places Seventh at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – After shooting a third-round 299, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished the Lady Red Wolves Classic, hosted by Arkansas State, in seventh place with a score of 876 – the third-best 54-hole mark in program history – at the par-72, 6,164-yard Sage Meadows Country Club.

The Governors’ first and second-round scores of 289 and 288 were tied for the sixth and fourth-best 18-hole scores in program history, respectively. After carding a team score of 876, the Govs have now posted three of the six best 54-hole scores in program history this fall.



Austin Peay State University finished the tournament four strokes behind fifth-place Southern Mississippi and Arkansas State (B). The Governors were two shots better than Eastern Kentucky and were 13 strokes off the pace set by tournament-winner Central Arkansas.



Erica Scutt carded a four-over 76 in the final round of the tournament and finished tied for 11th with a score of 216. Shelby Plesant fired a three-over 75 in the third round and finished tied for 25th with an aggregate score of 220.



After shooting a final-round 76, Taylor Dedmen finished the tournament tied for 29th with a three-round score of 221.



The biggest mover for the Governors in the final round was Kaley Campbell, who gained 25 spots after firing an ever-par 72 to finish tied for 43rd with a score of 225.

Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Maggie Glass shot an 82 and finished in 74th with a score of 232.



Kady Foshaug was the highest-finishing individual in the tournament after shooting a third-round 77 to finish tied for 18th with a three-round score of 218.

Foshaug’s score of 218 is the best of her career, topping a 226 at the 2021 Lady Red Wolves Classic.



Finally, Payton Elkins shot a 78 and Autumn Spencer carded a 79 to finish tied for 87th and 89th, respectively, with scores of 240 and 241 while playing as individuals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will wrap up its fall slate when it plays in the Charles Braun Intercollegiate, hosted by Evansville, at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville, Indiana.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.