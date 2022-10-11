Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Launches $100 Million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for Local Law Enforcement

Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support.”

“I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life,” Lee stated.



As a cornerstone of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda, the Violent Crime Intervention Fund was included in the state’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety.



Eligible uses of funding include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment, and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.



Local law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023. Grants will be awarded in a hybrid model, with every local law enforcement agency guaranteed a minimum grant via a formula, with additional access to a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships. Agencies are invited to learn more and apply for grants here.



In addition to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, Lee has made the following Proven Crime Prevention investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state

$30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers

$24 million in state funding to support local law enforcement access to basic training and onboarding costs

Increased the frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from out-of-state to get law enforcement officers on the job faster