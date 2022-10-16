APSU Men’s Cross Country sophomore Connor Duncan wins Evansville Invitational, Govs place Fourth

Evansville, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country sophomore Connor Duncan won the Evansville Invitational, Saturday, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site. The Governors finished fourth after accumulating 97 points.

“Connor ran a smart, tough race,” Austin Peay head coach Valerie Brown said. “The lead changed four times or so.

“All the men posted close to season bests.”



Duncan posted a time of 26:14.6. Ryan Martin finished 24th overall in a time of 28:09.7. Stone Norris was 33rd with a personal best of 29:03.2. Jack Fitzgerald claimed 35th in a time of 29:05.4. Lucas Bales was 42nd in 29:54.8.



“I was happy to end on our regular season on a good note leading to the ASUN Conference Championship,” Brown commented. “Different runners have stepped up at different courses. I give a lot of credit to coach Tony Nicolosi. He’s done a great job with the group. There has been a lot of growth, which is a testament to his ability to lead and put them in a position to succeed.



“The men are ready and are in the best shape we’ve ever been. Excitement around the championship meet is at an all-time high.”

Next Up For APSU Men’s Cross Country

Austin Peay takes part in the ASUN Championship, on October 29th, at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama.