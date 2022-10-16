63.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Business

Tilted Kilt to celebrate 10th Anniversary with Festivities October 20th-23rd

By News Staff
Clarksville Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery.

Clarksville's Tilted KiltClarksville, TN – Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery invites everyone to celebrate their 10th anniversary this month with specials and events running October 20th-23rd.

Specials for the anniversary weekend include $10.00 Kilt burgers + a side all weekend, football game-day specials, and door prizes throughout including limited edition 10-year anniversary t-shirts.

Thursday, October 30th

  • Car Show sponsored by Clarksville Car Meets 4:00pm-6:00pm

Friday, October 31st

  • Fallen Karma Band 8:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, October 22nd

  • Football Game Day Specials
  • Kilt Girl Legends Mix & Mingle 4:000pm-6:00pm, come visit with some of your favorite former Kilt Girls

Sunday, October 23rd

  • Early open at 9:00am with Tennessee Titans Tailgate Parking Lot Party and Cornhole Tourney hosted by Joe Padula
  • Football Game Day Specials

“We want to thank our many customers that have supported us for the last 10 years,” said owner Jamie Daniel. “The past few years have been tough in the restaurant industry. But with that support, we have now become one of the longest-running and most resilient pubs in the franchise. We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”


Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is known for its kilt-clad servers, 48 beers on draft, over 80 TVs, and a 170” video wall for the ultimate sports viewing experience. The menu features American classics as well as Irish, Scottish, and English Pub Fare with a tilt.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is located at 2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.

For more information, visit tiltedkilt.com

