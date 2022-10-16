65.9 F
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country comes in Second at Evansville Invitational

Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country team places second in Evansville Invite. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team finished second in the Evansville Invitational, Saturday, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site. The Governors totaled 58 points after placing second in their second-straight meet.

The Governors’ Mikaela Smith finished third overall in a time of 18:48.8.

“Mikaela’s leadership has been vital this year,” Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said. “She has done a great job leading the group and has shown a commitment to getting better each week.”
 
Austin Peay State University’s Kerra Marsh placed sixth overall in 19:19.8. Hallie Mattingly was eighth with a personal best of 19:45.8. Piper Barnhart claimed 20th in a time of 20:42.2. Lauren Lewis was 26th in 21:26.0. 
 
“I was happy to end on our regular season on a good note leading to the ASUN Conference Championship,” Brown commented. “Different runners have stepped up at different courses. I give a lot of credit to coach Tony Nicolosi. He’s done a great job with the group. There has been a lot of growth, which is a testament to his ability to lead and put them in a position to succeed.
 
“The excitement around the championship meet is at an all-time high.”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University women’s cross country team takes part in the ASUN Championship, on October 29th, at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

