Nashville Zoo to Celebrate Reading with Storytime on November 5th & 12th

Nashville, TN – During the first two Saturdays in November, visit Nashville Zoo’s Celebrate Reading to hear children’s stories throughout the park. Celebrate Reading will take place on November 5th and November 12th from 9:30am to 2:00pm and will feature storybook readings, animal encounters, and more.

Visitors can follow the “Celebrate Reading” map through the Zoo to hear different storybooks read at various stops. There will be activities throughout the event for young reading enthusiasts and animal encounters.

During the two Celebrate Reading dates, guests are welcome to donate new or “like new” children’s book in exchange for complimentary attraction tickets (limit of four tickets per person). Attraction tickets can be used to ride on the carousel, zip line, train or enjoy a viewing at the 4D theater.

All books will be donated to Book ’em, a local non-profit helping economically disadvantaged children discover the joy and value of reading through book ownership. Through their Nashville Kids book distribution program, Book ’em provides more than 115,000 books annually to children in middle Tennessee.



Celebrate Reading is included with general admission or membership. Please note, advance timed-entry reservations are required for all guests, including members. Get tickets or make a reservation here. Celebrate Reading is supported by Book ’em and Tennessee Nature Academy.



For more information on Celebrate Reading, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.