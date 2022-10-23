Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf finishes Fall Season at Charles Braun Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to wrap up its fall schedule when it competes at Evansville’s Charles Braun Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,032-yard Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine at the 36-hole tournament. Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, UIC, Indiana State, Lindenwood, Murray State, USI, and Tennessee State round out the 11-team, 72-player field.

Erica Scutt and her team-leading 73.25 stroke average will lead the Governors off the first tee. Scutt has played a dozen rounds this fall and has posted a counting score in all 12 rounds with a team-best four rounds at even or under-par. Scutt also leads the APSU Govs with a 72.25 stroke average in the first and second rounds.

The only other Governor with 12 counting rounds in 12 rounds played this fall, Shelby Pleasant is next in line. Pleasant’s 74.92 stroke average and two rounds at even or under-par are both tied for the third-best mark on the team this fall.

Taylor Dedmen is third in line for Austin Peay State University with a 74.00 stroke average – good for the second-best mark on the team. Dedmen leads APSU with a 72.00 stroke average in the first round and her two rounds in the 60s are tied with Scutt for the team lead.

Kaley Campbell will play in the No. 4 position for the Governors with a 75.25 stroke average. Campbell has carded three rounds at even or under-par this season, which is the second-most on the team, and she leads Austin Peay with a 72.25 stroke average in the third round.

Making a change in the lineup for the first time this fall, head coach Jessica Combs will play Kady Foshaug in the No. 5 spot.

Foshaug has a 77.22 stroke average and finished tied for 18th with a career-best 218 last time out at the Lady Red Wolves Classic.

Finally, Maggie Glass will make her first appearance as an individual this fall. Glass has a 78.25 stroke average and has posted four counting scores in 12 rounds played in the lineup this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Indiana State and Murray State on the first day of the Charles Braun Intercollegiate, which starts with a 10:00am shotgun start, Monday. The final 18 holes begin with a 10:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.