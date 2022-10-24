APSU Softball’s Red Team defeats Black Team, 7-4

Clarksville, TN – Powered by a five-run fourth inning, the Red Team evened up the annual Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball Red & Black World Series, Monday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, by defeating the Black Team, 7-4.

The Red Team’s win forces a winner-takes-all third game tomorrow, with a scheduled first pitch at 3:00pm.

Holding a slim 2-1 lead heading into the top of the fourth, the Red Team’s Kylie Campbell led off the inning with a home run to extend the lead to 3-1.



Following a walk and a fielder’s choice, the Red Team would collect back-to-back singles from Karris Rhine and Raylon Roach, with Roach’s base hit driving in Macee Roberts with the second run of the inning.



After the Black Team was able to record the second out of the inning, the Red Team would score its final three runs of the inning on an RBI single by Morgan Zuege and a two-run triple by Megan Hodum, making it 7-1.



The Black Team would not go down without a fight, as they cut the deficit to 7-3 following back-to-back home runs by Lexi Osowski and Mea Clark in the bottom of the fifth.



They would add one more run in the sixth, on an RBI single by Charley Pursley to make it 7-4, but they would get no closer, with Ashley Martin closing out the game with a scoreless seventh winning for the win.



The Red Team had taken its first lead of the series in the top of the second inning, off a two-run homer by Roberts, with the Black Team answering back with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, coming on an RBI single by Pursley, making it 2-1.

Inside the Boxscore

The Black Team’s Jaya Herring led all players with three hits in the game

Megan Hodum and Raylon Roach had two hits each for the Red Team.

Emily Harkleroad, Mea Clark and Charley Pursley had two hits each for the Black Team.

Kendyl Weinzapfel and Skylar Sheridan also recorded doubles for the Red Team.

Riley Suits, Ashlyn Dulaney, and Mea Clark recorded doubles for the Black Team.

