Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Fright on Franklin to be held October 29th

Clarksville, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at The City of Clarksville’s annual Fright on Franklin presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return to Downtown Clarksville on October 29th, 2022 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

This year’s event will feature more than 60 candy booth vendors, a costume contest, food trucks, and much more.

A free Kids Zone presented by Kelly Kellett Blue Cord Realty will feature free pumpkins and pumpkin painting for the first 250 kids.,

Amanda Pitt, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said the event will be the perfect way to kick off the Halloween celebration.



“The team is excited to bring Fright on Franklin back to downtown after two years. The event starts in the afternoon and offers families a safe and fun way to start their trick or treating. We can’t wait to see everyone downtown!”

Costume Contest

Dress to impress for the Fright on Franklin costume contest. The contest is pre-registration only with limited space in each age group. Same-day registration will be available if spaces are still open.

Contestants must check in at the costume contest table on Public Square 15 minutes before their age group begins.

Costume Categories will be judged at the following times:

Newborn to 2 years – 3:15pm.

3-6 years – 3:45pm.

7-9 years – 4:15pm.

10-12 years – 4:45pm.

Group Contest – 5:15pm.

(Preference will be given to original costumes in all age categories.)

Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com to register.

Parking and Closures

To ensure the safety of attendees, Franklin Street, Strawberry Alley, North First Street from Strawberry Alley to Franklin Street, and Public Square will be closed to traffic beginning at 8:00am Saturday, October 29th. The upper and lower parking lots of City Hall and Public Square will be closed to overnight parking on Friday, October 28th.

Standard downtown parking will be available outside of the closed areas.

