APSU Women’s Golf, Taylor Dedmen lead Charles Braun Intercollegiate

Evansville, IN – After shooting an opening-round 305, the Austin Peay State University (APSU)women’s golf team holds a four-shot lead and Taylor Dedmen leads the tournament after carding an even-par 72 at Evansville’s Charles Braun Intercollegiate, Monday, played at the Oak Meadow Country Club.

Austin Peay State University leads second-place Illinois-Chicago by four shots and is seven shots ahead of third-place Bellarmine. Evansville and Murray State round out the top five with scores of 313 and 317, respectively. The Charles Braun Intercollegiate is a 36-hole tournament.



Dedmen’s even-par 72 gives her a one-shot lead over Illinois-Chicago’s Megan Tang. Austin Peay State University’s Kaley Campbell is in third place, two shots off the pace set by Dedmen after shooting a two-over 74.



Erica Scutt is tied for 17th after carding a seven-over 79 at the par-72, 6,032-yard track. Kady Foshaug posted the final counting score for APSU, shooting an eight-over 80 to finish the day tied for 24th.



Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Shelby Pleasant carded an 84 and is tied for 41st.



Playing as an individual, Maggie Glass fired a seven-over 78 in the opening round and is tied for ninth. Glass also is tied for the top individual in the 72-player field.



Austin Peay State University led the field with a dozen birdies – two more than the 10 birdies carded by host Evansville – and ranked second with 46 pars. The Governors also led the tournament in par-five scoring, playing the par fives at even-par, which was three strokes better than Illinois-Chicago.



Campbell led the field in par-three scoring (-2) and par-five scoring (-3), while Dedmen led the way in par-four scoring (Even).



With impending weather, the second and final round of the Charles Braun Intercollegiate has been moved to a Tuesday 9:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.