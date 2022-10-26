59.2 F
City of Clarksville adds 13 sidewalk projects added to Transportation 2020+

By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has added 13 sidewalk projects to the Transportation 2020+ plan, all of which will focus on increasing safe walkable access to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

The estimated total cost of these projects is $5.4 million and will make use of the $6 million approved by City Council during the FY 22-23 budget process. The plan, which was created in collaboration between The Street Department, Parks and Recreation and The Mayor’s Office, includes approximately 19,584 feet of sidewalk and will directly affect 6,053 homes.

These projects will be added to Tier 1 of the Transportation 2020+ Plan and are in various stages of development.

“These projects are a great addition to our Transportation Plan, and will go a long way in providing safe connections between families and their schools,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We’ve been hard at work finding projects that can be executed swiftly and make the most of the $6 million in funding.”

The City of Clarksville Street Department worked closely with CMCSS in selecting which areas to focus on for sidewalks so as to help connect as many homes to schools as possible.

“We appreciate the support of the City of Clarksville and collaborative spirit in the community as we all seek to provide the best education and safest environment for children,” said CMCSS Director of Schools Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. “City Engineers and CMCSS Operations staff conducted an analysis of accessibility barriers at schools and identified a list of potential projects…This significant undertaking will improve safety and accessibility to over 6,000 homes currently residing in parent responsibility zones and provide safe routes to schools for future CMCSS students.

The plan

The following projects are included in the new sidewalk plan:

Location

Length (in feet)

School Zone

Connected Homes

Total Cost (est)

Rossview Rd

225

Rossview

213

$56,000

Northeast

322

Northeast

350

$81,000

E Street

1401

Byrns Darden

442

$420,300

Beech Street

521

Bryns Darden

85

$156,300

Ringgold Road

3638

Ringgold Elem.

1040

$1,091,400

Old Russellville Pike

1389

St Bethlehem Elem.

215

$417,000

Crossland Avenue

6323

Moore Elem.

1189

$1,580,750

Roedeer Drive

1087

Kenwood

485

$272,000

North Liberty Church

1662

Northwest

972

$416,000

Richview Road

818

Richview/Clarksville High

736

$245,000

Crow Center

496

Richview/Clarksville High

736

$149,000

Richview Road

708

Richview/Clarksville High

736

$212,000

Meriwether Road

949

Northeast

329

$285,000

 


More support for Parks and Neighborhoods

Alongside the 13, school-centered projects are an additional five which will be explored by the Street Department. These projects connect neighborhoods to local parks and would contribute to extensions of Clarksville’s Greenway system.

While not connected directly to schools themselves, these projects also fill in critical sidewalk gaps in existing connections. They include the following.

Location

Length (in feet)

School Zone

Connected Homes

Total Cost (est)

Oak Street

1986

Byrns Darden

25

$595,800

Plum Street

835

Byrns Darden

13

$250,500

Woodard Street

1274

Moore Elem.

195

$509,600

Current Street

2105

New Park/Upland Trail

1026

$526,250

Bellamy Lane

3430

Civitan Park

808

$1,029,000

S. 11th Street

223

Dixon Park

956

$55,750

 


Progress on existing projects

The Clarksville Street Department has also highlighted progress on several key sidewalk projects that were already included in the existing Transportation Plan.

Location

Length (in feet)

School Zone/Park

Connected Homes

Total Cost (est)

Hazelwood Rd.

2471

Pisgah

1,096

$741,000

Peachers Mill Rd.

6420

Byrns Darden

1,646

$1,472,000

Liberty Park (Ph. 1)

2,410

Liberty Park

1,214

$437,544

Liberty Park (Ph. 2)

1,234

Liberty Park

498

$370,000

Liberty Park (Ph. 3)

1,727

Liberty Park

716

$518,000

N. Senseney Cir. (Ph. 2)

1,409

Barkers Mill Elem.

236

$352,000

Greenwood Ave.

2,787

Norman Smith Elem.

1,009

$577,000

 


These projects will be added to the Transportation 2020+ webpage on the City of Clarksville Website so that residents can track their progress.

