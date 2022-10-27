Blanchfield Army Community Hospital says not all Wounds are Physical, Domestic Abuse takes many forms

Fort Campbell, KY – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and officials from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital partnered with Fort Campbell Army Community Service to help raise awareness and share resources available to help those impacted.

“Domestic violence is a community problem that takes many forms which includes physical abuse, but it is also emotional abuse, neglect, economic and sexual abuse of adults and children,” said Maria Carrier, a licensed clinical social worker and clinical chief of the Family Advocacy Program on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. FAP is responsible for prevention, education, support, assessment and treatment of domestic abuse and works closely with other community resources.

“Domestic violence affects individuals regardless of race, gender, education or rank. Without proper intervention, abuse will not end and often will increase in severity over time and sometimes lead to death,” added Carrier.



FAP Victim Advocate Twanna Ivey explained that domestic abuse is a pattern of behaviors that need not be physical, used by one family member or intimate partner to maintain power and control over others.



“Most people think that if they haven’t been hit, pushed, strangled…that they are not victims of abuse, however there are other forms of abuse they are not aware of,” Ivey explained during a Domestic Violence Awareness Month event.



One form is emotional abuse which includes constant criticism and belittling one’s abilities to the point of undermining a person’s self-worth.

“Things like, you’re a horrible wife/mother or a horrible husband/father, making you feel less than or small. All of those [comments] are emotional abuse if there is a pattern of those things,” said Ivey, pointing out that words can hurt. It may also include intimidation and threats of physical harm to a partner, child, pets or property, and humiliation.



“These aren’t healthy behaviors in any relationship,” Carrier said.



Sexual abuse occurs when one partner forces sex on another through force or coercion, unwanted sexual acts, forcing their partner to have sex with others and unwanted sexual advances.

“Sometimes people assume that since they are in a marital relationship sex may occur anytime they want it. But no means no,” said Ivey.Economic abuse is another form that an abuser may use.“In some instances the abuser may maintain sole control over family finances, controlling a victim’s ability to acquire, use, and maintain financial resources,” explained Carrier. “If you have no money, it may seem impossible to get away.”Other behaviors that could be red flags include excessive jealousy, interfering with personal liberty by not allowing the family member to leave the home and constant monitoring of the victim’s whereabouts.The abuser may purposefully keep family members isolated from relatives and friends, possibly to prevent detection and intervention.“Abusive patterns of behavior in families and relationships has a devastating impact on individuals, communities, and military mission readiness,” said Carrier. “Individuals who have experienced domestic abuse often have more health problems, a greater risk for substance abuse, unemployment, mental health problems and suicide.”Often times victims of violence are not able to get help on their own and offenders will not reach out for help on their own, so Carrier recommends reporting any suspected abuse to FAP. This allows FAP to review the information and make a determination if an intervention is needed.“It is not uncommon for abuse to escalate over time,” said Carrier. Identifying these patterns before they escalate can make early intervention possible. These services include seminars, workshops, counseling and intervention to enhance resiliency and relationship skills and improve quality of life.“It requires a coordinated effort to help stop domestic abuse. Covering up a problem does not help it,” said Carrier. “Become part of the solution.”