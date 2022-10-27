Austin Peay State University students studying to become teachers in elementary education get support from Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foundation recently received a generous donation from the estate of Dr. Harold S. Pryor (‘46) to create an endowed scholarship for APSU students.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must enroll full-time and seek teaching licensure in Elementary Education K-5. Applicants must also demonstrate a financial need in order to be eligible. The scholarship is not automatically renewed, so those who have met the criteria and continue to do so must reapply.

Pryor was a veteran of World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay in 1946, a master’s degree in 1947 from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, and a doctoral degree in higher education administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1951.



Pryor’s career in teaching and administration in higher education spanned 38 years at George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, East Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Austin Peay State University, and Columbia State Community College. After working 16 years at Austin Peay State University as a professor and in various administrative positions, Pryor assumed the position as founding President of Columbia State Community College in February 1968. He passed away in October 2021.



“We are proud to accept this gift and carry on the ideals of Dr. Pryor, who believed it was important to help students in higher education,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We are thankful to him for the choice he made to make a difference in the lives of APSU students.”



Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.



To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.