TJX Recalls over 100,000 Baby Blankets Due to Choking, Entrapment, Strangulation Hazards

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that TJX is recalling baby blankets. The threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment, and strangulation hazards.

This recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets sold in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors with a “Made in India” hangtag with an elephant design. The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.

Product Information

Name of Product: Mittal International Baby Blankets

Hazard: The threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment, and strangulation hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: October 20th, 2022

Units: About 108,000 (In addition, about 3,550 were sold in Canada)

Recall Details

Description: This recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets sold in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors with a “Made in India” hangtag with an elephant design. The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.

“MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” and one of the following style numbers are printed on a sewn-in label: BSKTCREAM, BSKTCRM, BSKTIVO, BSKTIVRB, BSKTLAV, BSKTMGRY, BSKTMINT, BSKTOCHR, BSKT-OCHRE, BSKTRSMK, BSKT-SAGE, BSKTSPA, BSKTSLVR, BSKTTERRA, MI-B1, MI-B2, MI-B3, MI-B4, MI-BSK-223BL, MI-BSK-223BM, MI-BSK-227M, MI-BSK-237L, MI-BSK-240L, MI-BSK-240M, MI-BLUSH, MIBLUSH, MI-PBLUE, MI-NAT, MI-OCHRE, MIDMINT, MI-DMINT, MIPBLUE, MI-TAUPE, MITAUPE. “MADE IN INDIA” is printed on the bottom sewn-in label.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby blankets and return them to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit.

Alternatively, consumers can contact TJX for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled blanket, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will discard the blanket to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

Contact Information:

Marshalls toll-free at 888.627.7425 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information;

T.J. Maxx at 800.926.6299 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information;

HomeGoods at 800.888.0776 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com .

Incidents/Injuries: None reported in U.S.

Sold At: HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from September 2021 through July 2022 for between $10.00 and $13.00.

Importer(s): The TJX Companies Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In: India

Recall number: 23-018

About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.