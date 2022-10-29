APSU Men’s Cross Country competes in ASUN Championship

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University men’s cross country team finished 14th in its first ASUN Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship, Saturday, at John Hunt Park. The Governors totaled 432 points.

“We have had an outstanding season with our men,” Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said. “Throughout the season, we have seen a lot of personal bests and growth from this group. Over half the group had personal bests today.

APSU’s Connor Duncan finished 69th overall in a time of 26:02.8.



“Connor was once again our number one young man,” Brown commented. “He is laying the foot print for something special to come in the upcoming seasons. This has been a good year for him. I am really looking forward to his continued growth.”



Ryan Martin crossed the finish line in 24:04.8 for Brown’s squad. Lucas Bales posted a time of 28:07.6. Jack Fitzgerald finished the race in 28:48.6. Stone Norris posted a time of 29:16.8.



“I’m really proud of how we attacked this season as a whole,” Brown said. “We had lots of growth from this group of athletes. APSU assistant coach Tony Nicolosi has done some great things with this group. I am confident that we are heading in the right direction.”

Next Up For APSU Men’s Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University men’s cross country team returns to John Hunt Park for the third time this season, November 11th, when the Governors take part in the NCAA South Region Championship.