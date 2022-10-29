Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country places 14th at ASUN Championship

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University women’s cross country team finished 14th in its first ASUN Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship, Saturday, at John Hunt Park. The Governors totaled 392 points.

“I was pleased with our efforts today from the entire team,” Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown said. “I can’t say enough about how this season has gone in the right direction.”

The APSU Governors’ Mikaela Smith finished 67th overall in a time of 18:32.5.



“The highlight of this season has to be the leadership and the fearless competitive spirit of Mikaela,” Brown commented. “There’s no better way to end your last season than the way she has done. When you can get over half of your team to have personal bests at the championship meet, that stamps for a good day.”



Austin Peay State University’s Kerra Marsh crossed the finish line in 19:41.5. Sydney Freeman posted a time of 19:43.6. Hallie Mattingly finished the race in 20:16.8. Savannah Fruth posted a time of 20:23.9. Piper Barnhart recorded a time of 21:12.2. Lauren Lewis rounded out the team with a time of 22:22.4.



“Assistant coach Tony Nicolosi has done a great job with the development of this group for the future of this program,” Brown said. “As our season has come to an end, I couldn’t be more proud of how our young ladies got better this season.”