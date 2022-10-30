Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, October 30th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – Your vote and your voice matter. It is also important to hold elected officials accountable once they are elected. Your calls and emails make a difference and I welcome them.

Please review the notes below and share your thoughts and concerns with me. This is a shorter agenda than normal.

I would also like to expand how I communicate with the community. I am working on a few initiatives and would like to be inclusive as well as hear from all of you. I am considering a couple of opportunities unless any of you have a better idea.

I certainly don’t mind meeting with constituents one to one. Just a reminder, my phone calls include “Your car warranty has expired…” so I don’t answer unless I recognize them. Leave a message or send a text, and I will call back.

I could also use some help if you are interested or have expertise. Please feel free to add suggestions to the list.

Updating the sidewalk ordinance to include a sidewalk fund if they are not required to build at the time of construction.

Updating the greenspace requirements in our community

Updating or strengthening the Landscaping Ordinance

As part of the meeting last night, we had a class on the Open Meetings Law also known as the Sunshine Law. As a reminder, the state legislature passed this law but did not include themselves. The City Council has been struggling with our communications and last night was a spotlight on the issue. Below is the list of my take away’s from the meeting, please feel free to watch the video, you can follow the link.

I am sharing this with you because many people wonder why our meetings are so long and why we are often at odds on the council. The mayor and the city lawyer are using this law to silence us. I have always worked to be collaborative and transparent, but currently, the mayor and our city lawyer make this very difficult.

The briefing begins at 32.55 and the discussion begins at 1:01:44. Below are my takeaways as I review the discussion.

We were advised to use caution when sharing information on email. I feel that the mayor’s office takes this to an extreme.

Example: I once shared a spreadsheet submitted by a constituent with the board members, even though it was information discussed and expected by the members of the board. I was told this was a violation of the Sunshine law. We were informed that since the mayor is a voting member, we are not allowed to confer with him.

Example: I am working to update the sidewalk ordinance, we are not allowed to discuss the opportunities or ask for information from the mayor. As a side note, there are city employees that are stating they have been told not to discuss things with us, we must go through the director. If we post on a Facebook broadcast, this could be considered a violation. If we talk after our vote and it comes back up, no matter the time frame this could be an unintentional violation. When I reached out to the mayor to ask a question, he did not answer it, he shared it with the city lawyer, and I got a note we violated the law. I am talking about asking about things we are asking questions that we don’t expect to vote on. Moreover, city staff members have been cautioned not to answer our questions, and we should only ask the director. We are often reminded that we don’t “direct them” and they answer our questions if they want to.

Example: I appreciate the sidewalk projects for the 6 million we allocated, but I asked about the projects and was told they were working on it. There was no streets department meeting to present it before the mayor’s announcement. Basically, no city council input on spending the 6 million we approved for sidewalks to schools. On the video, you will note 1:20, when Councilperson Butler was recognized to ask a question, he immediately censored her and said should only ask one question due to time. She did not abide and took her time to ask questions.

Link to Agenda – Executive Session 27 October 2022

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

1. ORD 37-2022-23 located at the intersection of Rossview Rd & Basham Ln from R-1 to PUD Planned Unit Redevelopment Residential District

This Ordinance was postponed last month. The residents in the adjacent community oppose this because of traffic concerns. There is opposition to this PUD because they state the apartments will bring crime, that is not the case for this community. This PUD has 40% open space, walking trails and preserved natural areas, clubhouse, and other amenities. A PUD requires the builder to submit plans which are approved and only allow a 10% variance.

In full transparency, I have voted against ordinances that do not have enough infrastructure, but I do not oppose apartments, mixed uses, or PUDS. I understand that many residents do not agree, but we are currently segregating our community by houses and apartments, I think we can work together to do better.

2. ORD 47-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Riverside Dr & Barker St from R-3 to R-6

This lot is on the very edge of a flood plain, the structure will have to be elevated and the owners may be required to have flood insurance.

3. ORD 48-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Dover Rd (US Hwy 79) & Kelsey Dr from R-1 /C-2 to C-5

4. ORD 49-2022– property located at the intersection of Trenton Rd & Welchwood Dr from R-1 to R-2 RPC: Disapproval/Disapproval

5. ORD 50-2022-23 property fronting the western terminus of Prewitt Ln south of Prewitt Ln & west of Whitfield Rd from AG A to R-4

This is currently a trailer park that houses very low-income renters. The listing agent reached out to me and indicated that they would not build in this area for over one year. I spoke to the owner, and he indicated that there are 41 occupied trailers, but they are not owned by the residents. He indicated that the trailers were older models, but they are occupied. He indicated that there is a turnover of residents every 24 months. I don’t oppose this rezoning request, but I will reach out to Mr. Newburn regarding working with the residents to assist them with finding housing.

New Business

ORDINANCE 46-2022-23-An ordinance amending the operating budget for fiscal year 2023 for governmental funds (Ordinance 146-2021-22) to provide additional covid premium pay to four department heads.

This was postponed from last month’s agenda

Resolution – 39-2022-23

Housing Authority Board: Trina Hill (October 2022 – September 2027)

Land Regulation Advisory Committee: Joe Shakeenab (November 2022, August 2024),

Reappoint Ambar Marquis (November 2022 – August 2024)

Parking Commission: Reappoint Ryan Bowie (November 2022 – October 2024)

Roxy Board: Joe Shakeenab (November 2022 – October 2023)

Tree Board: Misty Robertson (November 2022 – October 2025) and Melissa Nolan (November 2022 – October 2025)

Consent Agenda City Clerk

All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report: I have added how I voted at the 6 October meeting.