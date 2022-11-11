TWRA announces 2022-23 Gun Hunting Season for Deer Opens November 19th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s 2022-23 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, November 19th. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (November 19th-December 4th only), and Unit D-one per season (November 19th-25th only).



In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or if taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 31 of the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.



Anyone born on or after January 1st, 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free.



For more information about Tennessee’s 2022-23 deer hunting seasons, exact boundaries of deer units, and complete license requirements refer to the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide available online at tnwildlife.org or the TWRA App. Physical copies can be picked up at an agency office or license agent retail location.