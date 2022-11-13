APSU Men’s Basketball plays Milligan at the Dunn Center, Monday

Austin Peay (0-2) vs. Milligan (1-2)

Monday, November 14th, 2022 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After a two-game road trip to open its season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team welcomes Milligan on Monday, to the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 7:00pm CT.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).

Monday is Veterans Appreciation Night inside the Dunn Center. Admission is free for all veterans with valid military ID.

Broadcast Information

TV (Internet): ESPN+

TV Talent: Barry Gresham (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Meeting: 26th.

Series Record: 19-6.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay 98, Milligan 55 (December 5th, 2021; at Austin Peay)

Record at Austin Peay: 10-1.

Record at Milligan: 5-5.

Record at Neutral Site: 4-0.

Coach James vs. Milligan: 1-0.

Tickets

Single-game tickets to any of the Governors’ 15 home contests start as low as $10.00 and can be purchased:

In-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Dunn Center

Online

Via email (jmitchell@ssellc.com)

By calling 931.221.PEAY (7329)

