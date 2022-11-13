APSU Men’s Basketball plays Milligan at the Dunn Center, Monday

Austin Peay (0-2) vs. Milligan (1-2)
Monday, November 14th, 2022 | 7:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center
Clarksville, TN – After a two-game road trip to open its season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team welcomes Milligan on Monday, to the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 7:00pm CT.
The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).
Monday is Veterans Appreciation Night inside the Dunn Center. Admission is free for all veterans with valid military ID.
Broadcast Information
TV (Internet): ESPN+
TV Talent: Barry Gresham (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)
Live Stats: letsgopeay.com
Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB
Series Information
Meeting: 26th.
Series Record: 19-6.
Last Meeting: Austin Peay 98, Milligan 55 (December 5th, 2021; at Austin Peay)
Record at Austin Peay: 10-1.
Record at Milligan: 5-5.
Record at Neutral Site: 4-0.
Coach James vs. Milligan: 1-0.
Tickets
Single-game tickets to any of the Governors’ 15 home contests start as low as $10.00 and can be purchased:
- In-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Dunn Center
- Online
- Via email (jmitchell@ssellc.com)
- By calling 931.221.PEAY (7329)
