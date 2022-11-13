Roxy Regional Theatre to explore Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” in the Listening Room, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre continually works to introduce new and exciting works of theatre to its loyal audience. The Roxy’s new series The Listening Room is another chance to gather with fellow theatre enthusiasts and experience a full, musical theatre cast album together.

The Roxy choose exciting musicals that are new, unusual or rarely produced in Middle Tennessee, such as this month’s selection, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop”.

Join us this coming Wednesday, November 16th at 7:00pm for a listening experience where we can explore this cast recording together — and, who knows, we may even find ourselves laughing, crying, and cheering along! Stick around after the listening session for a discussion with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s creative team.



“A Strange Loop” follows Usher, a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson’s blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons — not least of which, the punishing thoughts in his own head — in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.



Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Please note: This recording contains strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.