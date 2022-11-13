Austin Peay State University Volleyball ends season with Four Set loss to Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) 2022 volleyball campaign ended with a four-set ASUN Conference loss (25-17, 20-25, 13-25, 20-25) to Jacksonville State, Sunday at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (12-14, 5-10 ASUN) opened the match with an opening-set victory in which they did not trail. The APSU Govs scored the set’s first two points, including a kill by Marlayna Bullington.

Jacksonville State would force seven ties in the set with the last of those ties came at 13-13 after a Sophie Riemersma kill. Austin Peay State University responded by scoring nine of 11 points to build a 22-15 lead that proved insurmountable.



Jacksonville State (23-5, 11-4 ASUN) rebounded with a wire-to-wire win in the second set. The Gamecocks opened with a 5-1 run and Austin Peay would not get any closer than two points the rest of the set. Jacksonville State controlled the third set nearly wire-to-wire again, only two Austin Peay State University ties early on.



The Governors opened the fourth set with a quick 4-0 start as they sought to extend the match. Jacksonville State pieced together a 6-1 run to take its first lead at 6-5. After the Govs tied the set with a quick point, JSU gained all the momentum with a 3-0 run that featured kills by Courtney Glotzback and Katie Montgomery.



The APSU Govs’ last gasp saw them close within a point at 19-18 on a Jaida Clark kill but they could not close the gap completely.



Tegan Seyring and Jaida Clark each had 10 kills to lead Austin Peay State University. The Govs posted nine blocks, with Maggie Keenan supplying four blocks in her return from an injury.



Lena Kindermann posted a match-best 22 kills to lead Jacksonville State. Riemersma added 15 kills as the Gamecocks outscored the APSU Govs 53-45 in kills.