APSU Men’s Basketball game against Howard Saturday has tip off time changed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball game against Howard scheduled for Saturday, November 26th, inside the Winfield Dunn Center will tip-off at 2:30pm CT, school officials announced Wednesday.

The start time was changed after a request from the Bison due to travel and flight concerns.

After opening their season with five of six contests outside Clarksville, the Governors return to the Dunn Center for five-consecutive games in 16 days. APSU has won four of its last five home games.

The Governors finished second in the Ocean Bracket at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Austin Peay State University has won three of its last four games overall.

The Governors’ Shon Robinson was named ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday. He became the school’s first player to garner the honor with Austin Peay State University playing its first season in the league.

Robinson averaged 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of wins over Milligan and South Florida. Against the Buffaloes, he tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals made (10), field goal attempts (16), free throws made (7), free throw attempts (13), and steals (6).

Robinson posted 10 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes as the Governors defeated the Bulls and an AAC opponent for the first time in program history.