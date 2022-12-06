APSU Men’s Basketball sophomore Sean Durugordon earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball redshirt sophomore guard Sean Durugordon was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week, announced by the league office Monday. He became the school’s second player to garner the honor in the last three weeks after Shon Robinson claimed the award on November 21st.

Durugordon, a Harlem, New York, native, averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, on November 30th, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, on December 3rd, in the APSU Govs’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers

Durugordon ranks 10th in the ASUN in 3-point attempts (45).

Austin Peay State University hosts Kentucky Christian on Tuesday, in the fourth of five-straight games in the Dunn Center. The game begins at 7:00pm CT.