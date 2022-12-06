67.7 F
Clarksville Police Department releases name of North Riverside Drive Shooting Victim

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 North Riverside Drive on December 4th, 2022 has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville.

The next of kin notifications have been made and this is still an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

