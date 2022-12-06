Montgomery County Trustee, City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Partner for residents

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville are partnering during the property tax season for the third consecutive year to simplify the process for a tax freeze, tax relief recipients, and taxpayers.

Each Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am to 11:30am, December 13th, 2022, through February 28, 2023, residents can take care of their county and city property taxes at one location.

A city representative will work at the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, and a county representative will work at the City Gas & Water location at 111 Cunningham Lane on those days.

Representatives from each organization can accept vouchers and proof of income and process payments if applicable. This partnership allows taxpayers residing in the city limits and receiving tax relief to take care of their county and city taxes at the same place and time.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Clarksville once again for the convenience of our residents. We hope that meeting the taxpayers’ needs in one location will benefit and help those most vulnerable in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

“We look forward to once again partnering with the County Trustee to provide a one stop shop for our citizens as well as expanding our partnership to include a County Trustee employee at the North Service Center,” stated City of Clarksville Director of Finance and Revenue Laurie Matta.

The Trustee’s Office is in Suite 101-B, in Veteran’s Plaza. To see available services, including paying taxes online through the County Trustee office, visit mcgtn.org or 931.648.5717 with questions. To see the services offered through the City Finance & Revenue Department, visit cityofclarksville.com or call 931.645.7437.