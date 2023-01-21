Hopkinsville Community College to hold two spring START2FINISH events to help current, future students navigate college

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host two spring semester START2FINISH events that are designed to help current students stay on track to graduation, and assist transfer and returning students with finding their paths at HCC.

The free events will be held on Thursday, February 9th on the college’s Fort Campbell campus inside of the SSG Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center in room 135 and Friday, February 10th on the Hopkinsville campus, Emerging Technologies Building.

The first session during the 10:00am – noon time slot is for current HCC students. The following session during the 1:00pm – 3:00pm time slot is for returning HCC students whose enrollment status has lapsed and transfer students from other institutions. No appointments are necessary.

Students who attend the event will receive one-on-one assistance from the college’s Office of the Registrar.

On-demand degree audit

Discuss of requirements left to earn a degree

Setting of potential graduation date

Registration for Spring II courses and/or advising for the Fall 2023 term

Transfer students receive an evaluation of transcripts by HCC Registrar. Attendees must bring an unofficial copy of college transcripts.

For more information, call 270.707.3815.

