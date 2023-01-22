APSU Track and Field finishes up at Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – Kenisha Phillips, highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s Saturday action at the Vanderbilt Invitational at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center

Phillips, who won the 200-meter dash Friday, dominated the 400-meter dash in Saturday’s action. The Georgetown, Guyana sprinted to a winning time of 54.01 seconds, besting the field by 2.48 seconds.

Phillips’ effort was among the NCAA’s top 20 in the event based on times entering the day.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Track and Field

With its fourth indoor meet of the season completed, the Austin Peay State University women’s track and field team turns its attention to next weekend’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, hosted by Louisville at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center.