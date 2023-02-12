Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 12th-16th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – This week begins sunny but then rain moves into the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Tonight the cloud cover will increase with the low dropping down to 31 degrees.

For your Monday morning drive to work, it will be sunny with a 5 to 10 mph wind out of the south. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph. The high will be 62 degrees. That night, clouds begin to move into the area. The low will be around 39 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday morning with a south by southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon, there is a 40 percent chance of rain with the winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph from the north-northeast. 35 mph wind gusts are possible. The high will be 64 degrees.

Tuesday night, rain continues before midnight with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. There will be a 15-25 mph wind from the south southwest after midnight. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph. The will be around 54 degrees.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with winds around 15 mph out of the south-southwest gusting up to 25 mph. The high will reach 76 degrees. There will be rain showers Wednesday night with a 90 percent chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The low will be 59 degrees.

Come Thursday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms are likely. There will be a 10 to 15 mph wind out of the south that changes to a west wind in the afternoon. There could be wind gusts up to 30 mph. Rain continues Thursday night with a 30 percent chance before midnight. There will be a northwest wind of around 15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a low dipping to 28 degrees.