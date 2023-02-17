APSU Softball blanks Dayton, falls to #21 Auburn at Tiger Invitational

Auburn, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got a two-hit, complete-game shutout from Jordan Benefiel to defeat Dayton, Friday morning at Jane B. Moore Field, 5-0, before falling to tournament host, and No. 21 nationally-ranked Auburn, 11-1.



Austin Peay 5, Dayton 0

The Governors and Flyers (3-3) matched scoreless inning over the first two frames, but Austin Peay State University broke the deadlock with an unearned run in the third.

Morgan Zuege would reach on a one-out error by the Dayton third baseman and a batter later score all the way around from first on a double by Charley Pursley, making it 1-0 Govs.

As it would turn out, that would be all the runs that the Govs would need, as APSU start Jordan Benefiel shut out the Flyers, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out four.

The APSU Govs would add to their lead in the fourth, scoring three times on three hits.

Kylie Campbell would get things going with a one-out single and moved to second when Emily Harkleroad was hit by a pitch.

An out later, Gabi Apaig would make it 2-0 with a single up the middle, scoring Campbell.

That would bring up pinch hitter Skyler Sheridan, who ripped a long single into left-center field scoring both Harkleroad and Apaig making it 4-0.

The APSU Govs would tack on one final insurance run in the sixth, with Kendyl Weinzapfel scoring on an error by the Dayton pitcher for the 5-0 final margin.

#21 Auburn 11, Austin Peay 1

Austin Peay State University would see the nationally ranked Tigers (5-1) scored 11 runs over its first two at bats, with six coming on two, three-run home runs, as Auburn recorded 11 of their 12 total hits over that span.

Austin Peay State University’s lone run of the game came in the top of the third inning, with Zuege reaching on a one-out error, move to second on single by Megan Hodum then score an out later when Auburn committed their second error of the inning, coming on a hard-hit ground ball by Lexi Osowski-Anderson.

Inside the Boxscore

The shutout by Jordan Benefiel was the fifth of her career, tying her for ninth all-time in program history.

With her first strikeout of the game, Jordan Benefiel moved alone into ninth-place all-time in program history for career strikeouts by a pitcher, with 220.

Freshman Charley Pursley had her first career start in right field vs. Dayton.



Ashley Martin struck out a career single-game high four Auburn hitters in two innings of relief.



The game versus Auburn is the APSU Govs first against a nationally ranked team since the Govs faced then No. 18 ranked Tennessee back on March 8th, 2022.

