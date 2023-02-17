Tennessee Department of Health’s annual Campaign Supports Tobacco Users With Resources For Quitting

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state for the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week, February 20th to 24th, to encourage Tennesseans who want to quit using tobacco products to take advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1.800.QUIT.NOW.

‘’We know more than 11-thousand Tennesseans die each year from smoking-related illnesses,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Help is available for those who want to make it a priority to live healthier lives, and are ready to quit smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products.”

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the U.S. and annual healthcare costs in Tennessee directly caused by smoking are $3.10 billion.

Besides calling 1.800.QUIT.NOW, Tennesseans can text “QUIT” to 615.795.0600 or access www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches, if eligible.

“It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” information and resources are at Tennessee Quit Week 2023.

All services are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully.

Pregnant women who smoke are encouraged to contact their local health department to learn about the Baby and Me – Tobacco Free™ Program for education and support, and participants can earn free diapers each month for up to one year.

About the Tennessee Department of Health

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.